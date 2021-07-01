Local Christian camp sees record attendance post COVID-19

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a year of COVID-19, the hesitation of getting outside is waning.

Big Reedy Christian camp, located in south-central Kentucky is seeing a record number of campers this summer, and they’ve already made new friends.

“Bonnie, Avery, and Emma..” said camper Ansley. “We made bracelets and a slip and slide.”

Sailing into another week of camp :-) Posted by Big Reedy Christian Camp on Monday, June 28, 2021

While most of the campers say they’ve enjoyed the activities, “I went on the water slide and I’ve been playing very fun games,” said camper Jerilyn.

But to some campers, they say this week has a greater message and a higher calling.

“We have had a lot of good bible studies, good fellowships. We’ve had several baptisms,” said Teighlor N. Rottero. “I’ve missed my church family. We’ve missed everybody.”

When Life Hands You Lemons Make Lemonade Posted by Big Reedy Christian Camp on Wednesday, June 30, 2021

“I was honestly worried about the numbers this year. You know, being the year after COVID. But we had over 100 campers, which was a record for us. And that was amazing. It gives me hope that as we go into the future, numbers, not just at church, but everywhere are going to start to be normal. And that’s that makes me really happy that kids are getting back to like seeing each other in person again,” said youth minister at Southside Church of Christ, Jackson Wells.

“They’ve been at home by themselves. They’ve been on their phones by themselves. everything they’ve been doing, it’s been alone. And it has been such a joyous experience watching them make friends. They’ve been in cabins with people they haven’t seen in two years because we didn’t have it last year. And it’s been so happy to see the joy that they’ve got from being around people,” said Wells.

Did you know that Big Reedy now has a playground? We also have more playground equipment on the way. Stay tuned for two other new projects that are also being added to camp as we speak! Posted by Big Reedy Christian Camp on Monday, May 31, 2021

“It was really hard, not like we didn’t have a church for so long. And now it’s so refreshing to be back with everyone again. And to see that the glory of God is like still here and everyone can worship together is really great,” said camper, Liviray.

“Everyone has come out of their shell, or they’ve made new friends or they’ve realized that they’re people who could be their best friend are closer than you think. Then they think right around the corner and it just took this camp for them to realize that,” said camper, Lewis Dilday.

Cannot wait to be back here in a few weeks! Posted by Tyler Binkley on Sunday, May 30, 2021

