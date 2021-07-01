Advertisement

Pitcock family donates swing building to Christian camp in 7-year-old’s memory

By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Back in march, those in the Tompkinsville community were left with the loss of a young fighter.

Seven-year-old John Luke Pitcock was diagnosed with pantothenate kinase-associated neurodegeneration, otherwise known as P-KAN.

The disease is characterized by a progressive degeneration of the nervous system and build up of iron in the brain.

Luke loved to sing gospel hymns and he and his family had attended Big Reedy Christian Camp before his passing.

Big Reedy posted the following post to their Facebook page, ”His parents attend Tompkinsville Church of Christ, and in leu of flowers several folks pooled their money and talents to build this new swing building in John Luke’s memory.”

Posted by Christopher Pitcock on Friday, June 25, 2021

“John Luke was a bubbly young man that had already come to appreciate God and His glory, who loved to sing hymns, and who loved life. This swing building now stands in his memory and is a reminder to us, to never take life for granted. (Revelation21:1-5)”

“They attended Big Reedy Christian Camp and the little boy loved it over here,” said David Bilyeu. “After his passing they wanted to know what they could go to memorialize John Luke. We have one swing building in the back and it’s the most popular place on this property. There’s almost always a line to sit in that swing. When the family received that information they so graciously built another swing building to memorialize John Luke.”

Our second swing building has now been completed thanks to the hard work of several individuals. These are very popular places during camp weeks :-)

Posted by Big Reedy Christian Camp on Wednesday, June 16, 2021

On each chair there are different songs that John Luke loved to sing.

Learn more about Big Reedy by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

