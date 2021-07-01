Rain and storms Thursday, comfy and dry for the holiday weekend!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - More ‘hit-or-miss’ showers and storms developed on Wednesday afternoon, but many stayed dry! That changes today as all will see some shower and storm activity as a cold front slides into the region! Behind the front will be pleasant weather as we head into Independence Day!

You'll need the headlights on for much of the day as soaking rains move through the region as we head into this afternoon and evening! (WBKO)

Rain showers and a few thunderstorms will be widespread through Thursday with variably cloudy skies. Thursday will be a day that outdoor plans may need to be revisited because much of the day will have showers with a few rumbles of thunder. High temperatures on Thursday will only be in the upper 70s and low 80s with westerly winds as a cold front slides through the region. Locally heavy rainfall again will be a threat with any shower or storm throughout the day. For folks towards the northwest, total rainfall amounts will be between 0.5″ and 1″ Thursday - locally higher amounts are possible too, especially closer towards I-65. For folks along and east of I-65, rainfall totals could be between 1″-2″ with locally higher amounts possible. By early Friday morning, showers will be gone. Friday will be partly cloudy becoming mostly sunny late in the day with cool, dry conditions. Highs will be in the low 80s with lows in the upper 50s! The holiday weekend looks excellent as sunshine will prevail with high temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s and low temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s both Saturday and Independence Day. Next week will feature very warm conditions along with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. High temps will be in the low 90s and by the middle of next week, a more unsettled pattern will take shape and allow temperatures to settle back into the 80s along with more humidity.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms likely. High 80. Low 67. Winds W at 9 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 82. Low 59. Winds N at 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High 82. Low 58. Winds NE at 8 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 105 (2012)

Record Low Today: 53 (1923)

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 69

Sunrise: 5:30 a.m.

Sunset: 8:09 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 14 / Small Particulate Matter: 28)

UV Index: Low (1)

Pollen Count: Low (0.5 - Weeds, Grass)

Mold Count: Low (4725 - Mold Spore Count)

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 92

Yesterday’s Low: 71

Yesterday’s Precip: TRACE

Monthly Precip: 2.78″ (-1.73″)

Yearly Precip: 27.78″ (+1.18″)

