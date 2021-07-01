Scottsville First Responders hold active shooter training at Allen County High School

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One positive thing about school closures over the past year and a half is the number of school shootings in 2020 declined.

However, schools around the country are going back to in-person classes in the fall and when they do law enforcement wants to be ready for the worst case scenario.

“We’re a small town and if we have a situation where it is going to involve a shooter or involve a mass causality incident, all agencies are going to be there so if we don’t all train together, how are we going to respond together?” said Chief Darren Tabor, Chief of Police, Scottsville Police Department.

Scottsville Police, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, Allen County EMS, and Scottsville Dispatch held mass casualty training the past two days at Allen County High School.

“I guess false alarms is what we like. We’ve had calls, various calls, that are high stress calls or calls that you want to be a false alarm, but we always respond and check those out and make sure they are,” Chief Tabor said.

While Allen County Schools have never actually had an active shooter, Chief tabor says the drill provides first responders and school staff the chance to prepare for the situation, if it were to ever arise.

“We’ve never had an active shooter situation, we hope we never do, but you have to train for those things and be prepared. Yesterday we did a training in the high school. Tt involved a target that we were looking for. Today we did an outdoor training where it actually involved if a shooter was in the school and took off on campus somewhere,” Chief Tabor said. “We actually located the suspect, we used our drone to help find him, we used our radio. We have a training channel.”

“Obviously our first focus is in the school, but what if that guy gets out of the school? You know, we have a campus out here that’s got three schools within a two three hundred yard radius from each other. So, we wanted to focus on our SRT (Special Reaction Team), which is also a joint team between the city and the county on actually going out and locating the shooter out in a wooded area, an open area, wherever he might be on the campus. So, we recently purchased some UTVs, some side-by-sides so we were able to use those, were using a drone, used some k9s, we used two k9s,” said Chief Deputy Danny Wilson, Allen County Sheriff’s Department.

”We have had some situations where we have a violent felon or something like that who is maybe out in a wooded area, out in an open area, out in a community that we have to locate. Not necessarily a school, but to us it’s a target that we don’t want anybody to ever attack, and that’s our school system. So, we just felt it was important that we train in that environment, and that training and that particular campus and that area that way we are ready if something like that was to happen,” Deputy Wilson said.

Participating agencies say the training was a success and they learned things they can improve on in the future.

