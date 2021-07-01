Sex abuse defendant found guilty

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Cohron says 71-year-old James Dixon was found guilty by a Warren County jury Wednesday night of first degree child sexual abuse and sodomy. Cohron says three victims came forward to testify about the abuse they endured as children.

The jury recommended at total sentence of 45 years. Dixon is 71 years old and will not be eligible for parole until he has served a minimum of 20 years.

Cohron credited First Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Kim Geoghegan and Detective Jason Lanham of the Kentucky State Police with prosecuting this case.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.