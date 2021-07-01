South Warren’s Caden Veltkamp commits to WKU

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One of Bowling Green’s top football players will be staying home to play college football.

South Warren’s Caden Veltkamp announced on his Twitter Thursday he will be taking his talents to The Hill to play at WKU.

The upcoming senior threw for over 1300 yards during his junior season and has thrown for 33 touchdowns and only seven interceptions the last two seasons at South Warren.

The three-star QB chose to play at WKU over Miami of Ohio, Appalachian State, and North Dakota State.

Before heading to WKU, Veltkamp will play out his final season with the Spartans and try to win a 5A Class Championship.

