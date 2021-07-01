Advertisement

Warren County rollover sends two to the hospital

KY-185 Rollover Accident
KY-185 Rollover Accident(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARREN CO., Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday, two people were treated for injuries after a rollover accident in Warren County.

The accident happened in the 8000 block of KY-185. Authorities said one vehicle was suspected to have slid on the wet road conditions and overturned multiple times. Two people were in the car and were taken to the Med Center for treatment of injuries.

