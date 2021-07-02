Advertisement

6 food safety tips for Fourth of July Weekend

According to the CDC, nearly 40 million Americans are impacted by foodborne illnesses each year.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 12:20 PM CDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many across Tennessee are preparing to host barbecues for the Fourth of July. Health experts say during this time of year, they see many people experience foodborne illness.

Food experts with the USDA suggest the following tips as people prepare for Fourth of July cookouts:

- After handling raw meat, wash your hands before touching anything else, including spice containers and other plates of food

- Have separate cutting boards for raw meat and other foods like fruits and vegetables

- Use a food thermometer: Officials said the internal temperature for a burger is 160°F, poultry is 165°F and steak is 145°F.

- Don’t rinse poultry before cooking because it could spread bacteria throughout the kitchen

- Do not leave food out for more than two hours: Officials say if the temperature is above 90°F food should not be left out for more than one hour to avoid bacteria growth

