BG/WC Regional Airport to host information session on Aviation related careers
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you are interested in a career in aviation the Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport is hosting an event.
The event is to explore career options in the air industry with experienced aviators affiliated with Aviation Heritage Park here in Bowling Green.
The event will be Saturday July 17 at 10.
