Bowling Green Fire Department shares firework safety tips

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - During this holiday weekend, thousands of fireworks will be set off in south-central Kentucky. When used correctly and responsibly, fireworks can be fun and entertaining, but when in the wrong hands they can be dangerous and potentially deadly.

WBKO News spoke with the Bowling Green Fire Department and they shared tips on how to keep you and your family safe this holiday weekend.

“First and foremost, you need to check with your local city ordinances to make sure that you are setting off fireworks during the designated dates and times. Besides that, you want to make sure that you are at least 200 feet from any structure. So whether that be a home or your car, just make sure that there’s that safe distance between the firework being ignited and the building,” said Katie McKee with the Bowling Green Fire Department.

According to the City of Bowling Green’s website, the ordinance on fireworks for the city of Bowling Green is listed below:

“Fireworks may only be used between the hours of noon and 10:00 pm on June 27th through July 3rd and on July 5th and between the hours of noon and 11:00 pm on July 4th. Any person wishing to use fireworks on any other days must obtain a Special Discharge Permit from the City Fire Dept.”

“Keep a bucket of water beside you that way, in case there is any kind of mishap, you can put the firework out with the bucket of water and even after the firework has gone off, it’s always safe to put that firework in water. Just let it absorb as much water as possible so that way when you throw it away, there’s no risk of that igniting in your trash can later on,” said McKee. “You also don’t want to have any children lit fireworks, make sure that it is a responsible adult at all times around those fireworks.”

McKee always being aware of fireworks is important as fireworks can sometimes be unpredictable.

“Fireworks are unpredictable. So all people need to be a safe distance away from that firework. Don’t ever aim them towards people. And like I said, just keep that safe distance,” said McKee.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.