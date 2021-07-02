Butler County awarded grant to repair and repave Mud Creek Rd.

BUTLER COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear announced more than $11.8 million in discretionary transportation funding to help dozens of local governments make street and road repairs and improvements.

The funding from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) will support 177 projects that include resurfacing, patching and sealing, storm drain work, slip repair and in one case, a connector road for economic development.

“One way we build a better Kentucky is by making our streets and roads better,” said Gov. Beshear. “This funding enables 46 cities and counties to upgrade pavements and improve local transportation infrastructure, which will directly benefit Kentuckians in these communities.”

Butler County was one of the communities to receive part of the $11.8 million dollars in funding. County officials will receive $109,000 to repair Mud Creek Road.

“We’re very fortunate to be able to receive this,” Butler County Judge-Executive Tim Flener said. “We have several roads like Mud Creek Road within the county, that need a lot of work done to them.”

Flener said this is a much-needed repair as many people live along Mud Creek Rd. This is also a road school buses take during the school year. “It’s got a lot of cracking in it. Some places are even chipped out got places where we have repaired with potholes on it,” Flener explained.

The road will be completely upgraded and repaved. The project is expected to begin at the beginning of August and wrapped up by September.

