Advertisement

Caught on camera: Driver flips vehicle over interstate median, somehow avoids serious injury

By Travis Leder
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (Gray News) - A driver and passenger are fortunate to have avoided serious injuries after their vehicle flipped over the median of an interstate highway into oncoming traffic.

Las Vegas television station KTNV reports the crash happened on Interstate 15 south of the city on June 24.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said the vehicle hydroplaned after some recent rainfall in the desert area.

We sure are happy to take a break from this heat 🥵 and get some rain 🌧, but we ask that everyone please slow down while...

Posted by Nevada Highway Patrol on Wednesday, June 30, 2021

The video shows the vehicle flip over the barrier in front of several cars. The SUV landed on its wheels, and other drivers were able to avoid a serious collision.

The highway patrol said the driver and passenger walked away from the crash with minimal injuries and were wearing their seat belts.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KYTC Regional Office in Bowling Green
Kentucky circuit court clerks to no longer issue, renew driver’s licenses
KY-185 Rollover Accident
Warren County rollover sends two to the hospital
James Dixon
Sex abuse defendant found guilty
Charles Booker announces another campaign for U.S. Senate
Marshalls and Five Below coming to Glasgow
Five Below and Marshall’s coming to Glasgow

Latest News

Patricia and Gary Short
‘It happened, it’s real, I’m still numb’: First Shot at a Million winner announced
Interview
Peter and the Starcatcher
Virgin Galactic Founder Richard Branson is trying to beat Blue Origin CEO Jeff Bezos in space.
Richard Branson headed to space before Bezos
A gate is seen at the Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, Friday, June 25, 2021. In 2001 the...
US hands Bagram Airfield to Afghans after nearly 20 years
With many public fireworks shows canceled last year, more Americans chose to shoot off their...
Fireworks injuries, deaths spiked during pandemic