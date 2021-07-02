Advertisement

Comfortable with sunshine as we enter the holiday weekend!

Temperatures will be roughly 10 degree below normal!
By Ethan Emery
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After what was a soggy day for many in south-central Kentucky, we catch a break weather-wise with sunshine and pleasant conditions - just in time for the Fourth of July weekend!

We've got pleasant conditions as we head into this afternoon - perfect for some food outside...
We've got pleasant conditions as we head into this afternoon - perfect for some food outside perhaps?(WBKO)

Friday will be partly cloudy becoming mostly sunny late in the day with cool, dry conditions. Highs will be in the low 80s with northerly winds between 5-15 miles per hour! Friday night into Saturday morning will be chilly as lows fall in the mid-to-upper 50s. This will be close to some records in the region, but we do not anticipate record-breaking lows for Saturday morning. The holiday weekend looks excellent as sunshine will prevail with high temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s and low temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s both Saturday and Independence Day. Next week will feature very warm conditions along with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. High temps will be in the low 90s and by the middle of next week, a more unsettled pattern will take shape and allow temperatures to settle back into the 80s along with more humidity.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 82. Low 57. Winds N at 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High 82. Low 58. Winds NE at 8 mph.

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 87. Low 65. Winds W at 6 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 104 (1925)

Record Low Today: 48 (1988)

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 69

Sunrise: 5:31 a.m.

Sunset: 8:09 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 13 / Small Particulate Matter: 10)

UV Index: Very High (9 - Sunburn time if unprotected: 25 minutes)

Pollen Count: Low (3.0 - Weeds, Grass)

Mold Count: Low (4725 - Mold Spore Count)

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 80

Yesterday’s Low: 73

Yesterday’s Precip: 1.31″

Monthly Precip: 1.31″ (+1.16″)

Yearly Precip: 29.09″ (+2.34″)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KYTC Regional Office in Bowling Green
Kentucky circuit court clerks to no longer issue, renew driver’s licenses
KY-185 Rollover Accident
Warren County rollover sends two to the hospital
James Dixon
Sex abuse defendant found guilty
Charles Booker announces another campaign for U.S. Senate
Marshalls and Five Below coming to Glasgow
Five Below and Marshall’s coming to Glasgow

Latest News

Comfortable conditions move in as we head into the holiday weekend!
A feel good Friday with sunshine and low humidity!
Plentiful sunshine and dry conditions to end the work week.
Rain clearing out this evening!
Weather LIVE at Bowling Green Ballpark
Weather LIVE at Bowling Green Ballpark
Plentiful sunshine and dry conditions to end the work week.
Drying out tonight with less humid conditions on the way!