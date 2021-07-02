Comfortable with sunshine as we enter the holiday weekend!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After what was a soggy day for many in south-central Kentucky, we catch a break weather-wise with sunshine and pleasant conditions - just in time for the Fourth of July weekend!

We've got pleasant conditions as we head into this afternoon - perfect for some food outside perhaps? (WBKO)

Friday will be partly cloudy becoming mostly sunny late in the day with cool, dry conditions. Highs will be in the low 80s with northerly winds between 5-15 miles per hour! Friday night into Saturday morning will be chilly as lows fall in the mid-to-upper 50s. This will be close to some records in the region, but we do not anticipate record-breaking lows for Saturday morning. The holiday weekend looks excellent as sunshine will prevail with high temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s and low temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s both Saturday and Independence Day. Next week will feature very warm conditions along with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. High temps will be in the low 90s and by the middle of next week, a more unsettled pattern will take shape and allow temperatures to settle back into the 80s along with more humidity.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 82. Low 57. Winds N at 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High 82. Low 58. Winds NE at 8 mph.

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 87. Low 65. Winds W at 6 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 104 (1925)

Record Low Today: 48 (1988)

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 69

Sunrise: 5:31 a.m.

Sunset: 8:09 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 13 / Small Particulate Matter: 10)

UV Index: Very High (9 - Sunburn time if unprotected: 25 minutes)

Pollen Count: Low (3.0 - Weeds, Grass)

Mold Count: Low (4725 - Mold Spore Count)

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 80

Yesterday’s Low: 73

Yesterday’s Precip: 1.31″

Monthly Precip: 1.31″ (+1.16″)

Yearly Precip: 29.09″ (+2.34″)

