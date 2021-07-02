CSX to temporarily close U.S. 68X Russellville Road at the railroad underpass in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Look for a detour if you plan on using the railroad underpass on Russellville Rd. near WKU starting Tuesday, July 6.

A railroad project by CSX will temporarily close U.S. 68 Russellville Road at the railroad underpass near the campus of Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green during evening hours in.

The road is expected to close July 6, 7, 8, 12, 13, and 14 from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The work schedule is subject to change.

A signed detour utilizing U.S. 231 and Old Morgantown Road will be in place.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.