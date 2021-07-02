Advertisement

CSX to temporarily close U.S. 68X Russellville Road at the railroad underpass in Bowling Green

The road will be closed overnight beginning Tuesday, July 6
(Source: KYTC)
(Source: KYTC)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Look for a detour if you plan on using the railroad underpass on Russellville Rd. near WKU starting Tuesday, July 6.

A railroad project by CSX will temporarily close U.S. 68 Russellville Road at the railroad underpass near the campus of Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green during evening hours in.

The road is expected to close July 6, 7, 8, 12, 13, and 14 from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The work schedule is subject to change.

A signed detour utilizing U.S. 231 and Old Morgantown Road will be in place.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KYTC Regional Office in Bowling Green
Kentucky circuit court clerks to no longer issue, renew driver’s licenses
KY-185 Rollover Accident
Warren County rollover sends two to the hospital
James Dixon
Sex abuse defendant found guilty
William B McKinnis of Simpson County found dead in Logan County.
Missing Simpson Co. man found dead in Logan Co., no foul play suspected
Shot at a Million
Gov. Beshear announces ‘Shot at a Million’ winners

Latest News

Missing Simpson Co. Man Found Dead
Missing Simpson Co. Man Found Dead
OFFICIALS: Use Caution When Viewing Fireworks on the Crowded Lake
OFFICIALS: Use Caution When Viewing Fireworks on the Crowded Lake @ 4
Firework Safety This Holiday Weekend @ 4
Firework Safety This Holiday Weekend @ 4
Keeping Your Pets Calm During Holiday Fireworks @4
Keeping Your Pets Calm During Holiday Fireworks @4