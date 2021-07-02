Firework warning: Be mindful of our veterans this holiday season

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Fireworks are enjoyed by many, but for some veterans, the sounds may trigger symptoms of PTSD.

“Veterans that have been in war, that war zone with ordinance falling on them. They don’t want to hear all that either,” said military veteran, Michael Bessette.

Bessette says some vets may not even know they have PTSD until the episode occurs.

“PTSD is a funny kind of thing. And like I said, if you don’t know you have it, then you’re just in the middle of it, and then you’re in trouble,” said Bessettee.

“We’ve been receiving complaints for approximately two weeks already,” said Hightower.

Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower last served in Afghanistan, he says when veterans hear fireworks it can make them, “Have particular flashbacks, and it’s very disturbing to them.”

Hightower says it’s important to follow city ordinances so veterans know when they can expect to hear booms.

“Just to be well aware and cognizant about that, being a good neighbor to your neighborhood,” said Hightower.

