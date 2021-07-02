Advertisement

Firework warning: Be mindful of our veterans this holiday season

(KSNB)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Fireworks are enjoyed by many, but for some veterans, the sounds may trigger symptoms of PTSD.

“Veterans that have been in war, that war zone with ordinance falling on them. They don’t want to hear all that either,” said military veteran, Michael Bessette.

Bessette says some vets may not even know they have PTSD until the episode occurs.

“PTSD is a funny kind of thing. And like I said, if you don’t know you have it, then you’re just in the middle of it, and then you’re in trouble,” said Bessettee.

“We’ve been receiving complaints for approximately two weeks already,” said Hightower.

Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower last served in Afghanistan, he says when veterans hear fireworks it can make them, “Have particular flashbacks, and it’s very disturbing to them.”

Hightower says it’s important to follow city ordinances so veterans know when they can expect to hear booms.

We hope you have a fun and safe holiday! Please see the reminders below in reference to Ordinance BG2011-51: Fireworks...

Posted by City of Bowling Green, KY - Municipal Government on Monday, June 28, 2021

“Just to be well aware and cognizant about that, being a good neighbor to your neighborhood,” said Hightower.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KYTC Regional Office in Bowling Green
Kentucky circuit court clerks to no longer issue, renew driver’s licenses
KY-185 Rollover Accident
Warren County rollover sends two to the hospital
James Dixon
Sex abuse defendant found guilty
William B McKinnis of Simpson County found dead in Logan County.
Missing Simpson Co. man found dead in Logan Co., no foul play suspected
Shot at a Million
Gov. Beshear announces ‘Shot at a Million’ winners

Latest News

Patricia and Gary Short
‘It happened, it’s real, I’m still numb’: First Shot at a Million winner announced
Barren River Lake on 4th of July weekend.
Waterways and roadways expected to be heavily trafficked this weekend
"For the future, they can talk to their vet about medications that can help keep them calm and...
Local expert explains how to keep your pets safe during holiday fireworks
Safety tips on fireworks
Bowling Green Fire Department shares firework safety tips