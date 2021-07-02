Advertisement

Fireworks tent in Bowling Green focuses on options for kids

By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Fourth of July holiday weekend is here! Capital Fireworks in Bowling Green is a family-owned fireworks tent in operation for the past six years.

They say they make sure to have plenty of kid-friendly options at their tent so that kids of all ages can take part in the fourth of July festivities.

“We like to make sure to have plenty of kids’ items. We not only want to have big fireworks, but we also have something for every taste,” said Ashley Thornton, Owner.

Capital Fireworks also has special displays for those children who enjoy all the lights and colors, but may not like the loud noise of the fireworks.

Kid friendly fireworks
Kid friendly fireworks(Kaley Skaggs)

“So if you are just looking for sparklers, pop its, or something for small kids we want to make sure we have something for everyone,” said Thornton.

They are located on Dishman Lane in Bowling Green.

