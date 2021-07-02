Hilltoppers to Face Ole Miss at Holiday Hoopsgiving in Atlanta

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Hilltopper Basketball will play a neutral-site game against Ole Miss on Saturday, Dec. 11 as part of the 2021 Holiday Hoopsgiving event in Atlanta. The Hilltoppers will take on the Rebels at State Farm Arena, the home of the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks.

We're headed to the ATL in December for a big-time matchup against Ole Miss in the @HHoopsgiving at @StateFarmArena, the home of the Atlanta Hawks!



Stay tuned for more info on tickets next month!#GoTopshttps://t.co/G1UbTiydVO — WKU Hilltopper Basketball (@WKUBasketball) July 1, 2021

That matchup will be one of four games played at the arena that day. Other contests include Georgia Tech-LSU, Nebraska-Auburn and Clemson-Drake.

This will be the third all-time meeting between WKU and Ole Miss. The Hilltoppers won the last matchup 81-74 in Oxford, Miss., in 2014, while the Rebels pulled out a 79-74 victory the year before in Diddle Arena. WKU has won three straight games against teams from the SEC under head coach, including last season’s road win at Alabama, which went on to rank in the top 10 nationally.

Before that, the Hilltoppers swept a home-and-home series with Arkansas across the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons. The Hilltoppers are 9-6 overall against teams from the Power Five conferences over the last four seasons.

WKU is 29-48 all-time against teams from the SEC. Stansbury boasts a 21-8 all-time record against Ole Miss from his 14 seasons as head coach at the Rebels’ in-state rival, Mississippi State.

WKU’s Conference USA schedule is expected to be released in the coming days. The full non-conference schedule will be released later in the summer once finalized.

