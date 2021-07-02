Med Center Health Bowling Green briefly loses main power to emergency room

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Power has now been restored at The Medical Center after an overnight outage.

According to Corie Martin, Executive Director of Marketing and Public Relations, generators prevented any interruptions to patient care.

Martin says they don’t know why the emergency room lost power.

According to the outage map with BGMU, there are no current outages known in the immediate area.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.