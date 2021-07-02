Missing Simpson Co. man found dead in Logan Co., no foul play suspected

SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday, the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for a missing man.

According to officials, William McKinnis was last seen Wednesday in Bowling Green around 2 pm. He also worked in Logan County.

The sheriff’s department says his body was found in a barn in Auburn. No foul play is suspected, officials said.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the death investigation.

**UPDATE** Mr. McKinnis has been found. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. If you have any... Posted by Simpson County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 1, 2021

