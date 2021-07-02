Advertisement

Shop Local | Pet Central

By Marisa Williams
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Matt Stephens gives us a ‘Pet Central’ in Bowling Green where their mission is to “provide the opportunity for people to find their perfect pet and to outfit them with the correct knowledge and equipment to provide the ideal care of their new pet.”

Now, more than ever, WBKO encourages you to support our local businesses and keep SOKY in business. Head on over to our Shop Local page!

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KYTC Regional Office in Bowling Green
Kentucky circuit court clerks to no longer issue, renew driver’s licenses
KY-185 Rollover Accident
Warren County rollover sends two to the hospital
James Dixon
Sex abuse defendant found guilty
Charles Booker announces another campaign for U.S. Senate
Marshalls and Five Below coming to Glasgow
Five Below and Marshall’s coming to Glasgow

Latest News

Stuff the Bus "Summer of Giving"
Stuff the Bus kicks off 2021 Summer of Giving
2021 St. Jude Dream Home
Sponsors and guests sign floor of St. Jude Dream Home
Summer reading could get your child $1000 to put towards toward a college savings account in...
Kentucky kids have a chance to win $1000 through a library summer reading program
TJ Health Scottsville Outpatient Diagnostic Center
T.J. Health Scottsville held open house & ribbon cutting to celebrate Outpatient Diagnostic Center