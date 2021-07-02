Advertisement

Gov. Beshear announces ‘Shot at a Million’ winners

Shot at a Million
Shot at a Million(https://govstatus.egov.com/shot-at-a-million-home)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced the winner of the first Shot at a Million sweepstakes drawing as well as the first five winners of a full scholarship to the Kentucky public college, university, trade or technical school of their choice, including tuition, room and board and books.

The first $1 million winner was Patricia Short from the Lexington area.

There will be two more drawings, one July 30 and then again on August 27.

