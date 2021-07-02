A Wonderful Holiday Weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Clouds are decreasing Friday evening as drier air filters into the region. This paves the way for a GORGEOUS Independence Day weekend!

Friday night into Saturday morning will be chilly as lows fall in the mid-to-upper 50s. This will be close to some records in the region, but we do not anticipate record-breaking lows for Saturday morning. The holiday weekend looks excellent as sunshine will prevail with high temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s and low temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s both Saturday and Independence Day. Next week will feature very warm conditions along with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. High temps will be in the low 90s and by the middle of next week, a more unsettled pattern will take shape and allow temperatures to settle back into the 80s along with more humidity.

In the tropics, we’re watching Hurricane Elsa move through the Carribean. Elsa will likely affect Florida early next week with gusty winds, flooding rains, and heavy surf.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 82. Low 57. Winds N-10

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 89. Low 67. Winds NE-8

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High 93, Low 69, winds SE-7

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 82

Today’s Low: 69

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 69

Record High: 104 (1925)

Record Low: 48 (1988)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.31″ (+1.00″)

Yearly Precip: 28.13″ (+2.18″)

Today’s Sunset: 8:09 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:31 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 13 / Small Particulate Matter: 10)

UV Index: Very High (9)

Pollen Count: Low (3.0 - Grass, Weeds)

Mold Count: Low (4725 Mold Spore Count)

