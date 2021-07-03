50th Annual Thunderfest returns this Saturday with live entertainment, food trucks and more

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a year of being canceled, the 50th annual Thunderfest returns to the National Corvette Amphitheater this Saturday, July 3.

The gates will open at 4:00 p.m.

Come see us at the WBKO Tent for Thunderfest! We have free stuff & you couldn’t ask for better weather for this! #wbko #Thunderfest #4thofjuly #fireworks Posted by WBKO Television on Saturday, July 3, 2021

Thunderfest is organized by the Bowling Green Kiwanis Club and it is their biggest fundraiser for more than 30 children’s organizations in Bowling Green and Warren County.

Admission is $25 per carload.

