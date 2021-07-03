50th Annual Thunderfest returns this Saturday with live entertainment, food trucks and more
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a year of being canceled, the 50th annual Thunderfest returns to the National Corvette Amphitheater this Saturday, July 3.
The gates will open at 4:00 p.m.
Thunderfest is organized by the Bowling Green Kiwanis Club and it is their biggest fundraiser for more than 30 children’s organizations in Bowling Green and Warren County.
Admission is $25 per carload.
Find more details about Thunderfest here.
