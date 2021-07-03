City of Morgantown sets aside funding in budget to upgrade park, downtown

MORGANTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - Morgantown Mayor Billy Phelps, said the city has allocated an extra two million dollars to improve the quality of life around the community.

“That’s to better everybody’s life in our community, but that isn’t just the residents that live here, that’s also the businesses that may want to invest their time and money and energy,” Phelps said. “It takes a lot to run a business and to have a business, so we want to help that.”

Assisting local businesses in either starting up, or upgrading their storefronts is one of the ways Morgantown is looking to improve quality of life. The city is offering three different types of grants for local businesses that apply.

A streetscape/landscape grant will go to up to seven businesses in the amount of $750. The city is again offering its facade grant program again, which is a 50/50 match system for up to $2,500. Lastly, an entrepreneurship grant is being offered. If you are interested in starting a small business, you could qualify for up to $7,000 in startup funding.

“I want Morgantown to be that place to help you get started,” Phelps explained. “We meet with you, we put you with coaches that actually walk you through how to create a business, how to create a budget.”

City officials have been working on improvements around the city for a while, including adding a transportation system called “Mogo.” This evolved into adding a bike rental service around town, and now a kayak rental service at Green River.

“We want you to enjoy the community, so we’re building on everything we get,” Phelps said.

The mayor went on to say a new park coming to the downtown area, and by the river. The local government also set aside $3.5 million in its budget to complete upgrades to Charles Black City Park.

“From building new tennis courts to building new basketball courts, and renovating all of our baseball fields,” Phelps said. A walking track that goes around all 70 acres of the park will also be put in, as well as a disc golf course and new playground equipment.

Another aspect of sprucing up the community throughout the years has been code enforcement. “I hired a code enforcement officer, and we started making people mow their grass and stuff that isn’t necessarily popular for politics, but it had to be done to make our city a more valuable facility to in place to live,” Phelps explained.

“We want you to be proud that you’re from here. You’re not just from here, you’re proud you’re from here, and that’s always been the goal.”

