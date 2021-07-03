Glasgow man dies in Saturday morning crash in Warren County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow man has died after a crash in Warren County, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say 38-year-old Matthew Durbin of Glasgow, KY was killed in an accident on Highway 185 and Mt. Olivet Road.

According to a social media post from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, they say Durbin was traveling west on Mt. Olivet Road in his blue 2004 Toyota Prius. Police say Durbin continued through a stop sign and struck a rock wall head on.

Police say Durbin was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead on scene by the Warren County Coroner’s Office.

Alcohol is considered to be a contributing factor in this collision, police say.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Medical Center EMS, the Richardsville Fire Department, and the Warren County Coroner’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.