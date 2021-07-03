Advertisement

Glasgow man dies in Saturday morning crash in Warren County

(WBKO)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow man has died after a crash in Warren County, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say 38-year-old Matthew Durbin of Glasgow, KY was killed in an accident on Highway 185 and Mt. Olivet Road.

According to a social media post from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, they say Durbin was traveling west on Mt. Olivet Road in his blue 2004 Toyota Prius. Police say Durbin continued through a stop sign and struck a rock wall head on.

Police say Durbin was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead on scene by the Warren County Coroner’s Office.

Alcohol is considered to be a contributing factor in this collision, police say.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Medical Center EMS, the Richardsville Fire Department, and the Warren County Coroner’s Office.

