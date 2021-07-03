Gorgeous weather for this holiday weekend!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This afternoon was wonderful with highs in the low 80s and plentiful sunshine! We’ll have clear skies tonight and it’ll feel cool as temperatures dip into the low 60s.

It'll be hot and humid tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s! (wbko)

A surface high pressure system will dominate the area for the next several days! This means there will be plenty of sunshine to go around for this holiday weekend. It’ll be hot and humid tomorrow with highs flirting with the upper 80s. The good news is that we have a good cool down by the time the sun sets - AKA firework time. Temperatures by tomorrow evening will be in the mid to upper 70s, which is perfect nighttime weather! Sunshine and warmth continues into the work week. Daytime highs will climb to the low 90s through Wednesday so it’ll be hot! Isolated showers kick in by Wednesday. This system will be hit or miss for many areas of South Central Kentucky, so bring the umbrella just in case! Scattered showers will take over beyond Wednesday night so keep the rain gear with you. Daytime highs will fall into the upper 80s through the end of the work week and into next weekend.

Have a great and safe holiday weekend! Send us your firework pictures at WBKO.COM/PHOTOS. We’d love to air them!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 89. Low 67, winds NE-8

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High 93, Low 69, winds SE-7

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High 93, Low 70, winds S-5

Saturday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 82

Today’s Low: 58

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 69

Record High: 102 (1897)

Record Low: 52 (1924)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.31″ (+0.85″)

Yearly Precip: 28.09″ (+2.03″)

Today’s Sunset: 8:09 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:32 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 38 / Small Particulate Matter: 19)

UV Index: Very High (9)

Pollen Count: Low (3.3 - Grass, Weeds)

Mold Count: Low (4725 Mold Spore Count)

