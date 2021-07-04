4th of July Annual Pig Run

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Bright and early dozens of athletes kicked off their 4th of July celebrations with a 40 mile bike ride from Warren East to the Porky Pig Diner in Edmonson County.

“We do this every year on the 4th of July. BGLOB [Bowling Green League of Bicyclists] does a great job at putting on several rides throughout the year. everybody is off of work, they’re enjoying their freedom and the time with their family and friends and it is a great way to start the day,” said Belle Thomas, Triathlete. “We love to come out and support BGLOB, the Bowling Green League of Bicyclists. I’m part of a big group of triathletes in the area that like to come and ride. We use it as a great training day. We meet up with a lot of cyclists that we like to ride with, that we may not train with on a daily basis. Then of course we’ll all go run afterwards, we’re the kind of crazy.”

“This is my first time. This is the first I’ve spent on the bike this long and it was good. The Pig, I like going to Pig. Whenever we’re camping in Mammoth Cave, we always patronize Pig. So, it was fun. It was fun seeing part of the county that I’ve never actually ridden before, it was good,” said Lilly Riherd, Triathlete.

“There’s people of all different abilities, beginners, triathletes, road cyclists, everybody is out here,” said Thomas.

Even 11-year-old Bradley Knapp who completed the 40 mile ride, among many others with his grandpa.

“I just really enjoy it and there’s not much better to do, and it’s a great day for it,” Knapp said. “It is a really fun sport, but you’re going to get hurt doing that, but that pretty much goes with any sport, but it is one of the best ones out there.”

Not only do these triathletes do it for the training, but today specifically to celebrate America.

“To celebrate America, to enjoy the time with family and friends and do what we love,” Thomas said. “I enjoy the comradery of training with everybody. I enjoy the competition of it because I’ve always been that way growing up and it is something that kind of keeps me healthy and active in my adult life and you get to do it with friends, you get to hang out with them afterwards. So, it is a great way to have fun.”

