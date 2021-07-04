Gleaming with sunshine this afternoon!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s hot today as current temperatures continue flirting with the upper 80s. We’ll keep seeing mostly sunny and warm conditions as we head into the late afternoon and evening hours.

Weather will be cooperative as we head into firework time this evening! (wbko)

Weather will be cooperative with any outdoor festivities you want to take part in! However, along with the plentiful sunshine comes a high UV index of 8 for today. This means a painful sunburn could occur after half an hour or so! With that being said, make sure you bring the sunglasses, the sunscreen, and the hat for any remaining outdoor celebrations. We’ll be mostly clear tonight as temperatures tumble into the upper 80s - just in time for the fireworks! Expect hot conditions next week as daytime highs climb to the low 90s through Wednesday! Isolated showers roll in by Wednesday, but this system will be hit or miss for some folks in South Central KY. Rain chances increase into Thursday as scattered showers and thunderstorms dominate the afternoon hours. This summer pattern continues into next weekend, so definitely keep the rain gear with you!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High 93, Low 71, winds E-7

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High 93, Low 70, winds S-5

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. High 90, Low 70, winds S-7

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 87

Today’s Low: 62

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 69

Record High: 102 (1874)

Record Low: 52 (1907)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.31″ (+0.70″)

Yearly Precip: 28.09″ (+1.88″)

Today’s Sunset: 8:09 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:32 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 47 / Small Particulate Matter: 25)

UV Index: Very High (9)

Pollen Count: Low (3.1 - Grass, Weeds)

Mold Count: Low (4725 Mold Spore Count)

