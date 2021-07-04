Hot Rods fall to the Grasshoppers 6-5

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Hot Rods (34-17) dropped the penultimate game of a six-game series 6-5 against the Greensboro Grasshoppers (30-23) Saturday.

The Grasshoppers got the scoring started in the top of the first against Hot Rods starter Zack Trageton. Jared Triolo started the inning with a single and a steal of second base.

The lead increased to 4-0 in the third with the Greensboro scoring two runs, but the Hot Rods evened the score in the bottom half against Grasshoppers starter Carmen Mlodzinski. Connor Hollis led off with a double and advanced to second on a walk from Luis Trevino. Jacson McGowan loaded the bases with a single and Pedro Martinez brought in Hollis on a ground out to make the deficit 4-1. One out later, Grant Witherspoon crushed a three-run homer over right field wall to clear the bases and tie the game at 4-4.

Bowling green scored another run in the bottom of the fourth frame with Mlodzinski still on the mound. Niko Hulsizer led off with a solo home run into the right-field bullpen to give the Hot Rods a 5-4 edge. The homer is Hulsizer’s 12th of the season and his second in the past two games.

Greensboro scored a run in the top of the sixth to tie the game at 5-5. They brought in another run in the top of the eighth against Bowling Green reliever Colby White. Dylan Shockley hit a solo home run to push the Grasshoppers ahead, 6-5. The Hot Rods loaded the bases in the bottom of the eighth but couldn’t muster any more offense and fell short 6-5.

The two teams play the series finale on Sunday with a 5:35 PM CT first pitch. Sunday’s game will be followed by a July 4th fireworks extravaganza.

