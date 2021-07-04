Tennessee man flees police, dies in motorcycle crash in Barren County

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - 34-year-old Joshua Hartigan of Westmoreland, Tennessee has died after fleeing police in Barren County, according to officials.

Police say on July 4th, 2021 at 12:45 a.m., Kentucky State Police Post 3, Bowling Green was requested by the Glasgow Police Department to investigate a fatal collision. The collision occurred near the 6600 block of Scottsville Road in Barren County. Troopers responded to the scene.

Glasgow Police Department say they responded to a physical domestic altercation on Grandview Avenue in Glasgow.

Police say, upon the officers’ arrival, a motorcycle being driven by Hartigan fled the scene.

Glasgow Police Department Officers pursued the motorcycle as it left the scene of what police say was a domestic altercation, traveling toward Scottsville Road. Police say near the 6600 block of Scottsville Road, Hartigan failed to negotiate a curve and his motorcycle exited the roadway.

Hartigan was pronounced deceased by the Barren County Coroner. Police say Hartigan was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

The investigation continues and is being led by Trooper Bo Hubbard. He was assisted on the scene by Glasgow Police Department, Barren County Sheriff’s Office, Barren-Metcalfe EMS, and Barren County Coroner.

