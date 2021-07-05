Author Kristin Tubb in Bowling Green to host reading and writing events

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Award winning author Kristin Tubb will be in Bowling Green to talk writing and her children’s books about heroic dogs.

Tubb will be hosting an adult writer’s workshop July 7 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the main branch of the Warren County Public Library.

Later that evening, she will also host Doggone Awesome!, an event where Tubb talks her books: A Dog like Daisy, Zeus Dog of Chaos, and Luna Howls at the Moon. That event will be at the Capitol Arts Center July 7 at 6:00 p.m.

For parents of young writers, she will be hosting a writing workshop for children at the Bob Kirby Branch July 8 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.

All events are free but require prior registration for a head count.

You can sign up here by clicking on the event you’d like to attend.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.