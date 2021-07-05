Advertisement

Author Kristin Tubb in Bowling Green to host reading and writing events

Author Kristin Tubb will be in Bowling Green hosting events at the library and the Capitol Arts...
Author Kristin Tubb will be in Bowling Green hosting events at the library and the Capitol Arts Center.(Warren County Public Library)
By Marisa Williams
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Award winning author Kristin Tubb will be in Bowling Green to talk writing and her children’s books about heroic dogs.

Tubb will be hosting an adult writer’s workshop July 7 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the main branch of the Warren County Public Library.

Later that evening, she will also host Doggone Awesome!, an event where Tubb talks her books: A Dog like Daisy, Zeus Dog of Chaos, and Luna Howls at the Moon. That event will be at the Capitol Arts Center July 7 at 6:00 p.m.

For parents of young writers, she will be hosting a writing workshop for children at the Bob Kirby Branch July 8 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.

All events are free but require prior registration for a head count.

You can sign up here by clicking on the event you’d like to attend.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights, crime tape
Tennessee man flees police, dies in motorcycle crash in Barren County
Kentucky - Tenn. border sees 2.4 magnitude earthquake
Glasgow man dies in Saturday morning crash in Warren County
Three arrested for drug trafficking
Three charged with drug trafficking near Kentucky - Tenn. border
FILE - This Nov. 18, 2011 file photo shows a Tyson Foods product, in Montpelier, Vt.
Tyson Foods recalls more than 8 million pounds of chicken products

Latest News

A quiet Monday with a mix of sun and clouds!
Humidity on the rise entering first week of July!
Good News: Assisted Living Residents Celebrate 4th of July
Good News: Assisted Living Residents Celebrate Fourth of July
4th of July annual Pig Run
4th of July Annual Pig Run
Jessica Blair is this month's Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero
Hometown Hero: Jessica Blair