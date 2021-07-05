Camaro Fest returns to Beech Bend Park July 8

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Fireworks are lighting up the sky this Fourth of July holiday weekend, and later this week sparks will fly and thunder will rumble again at Camaro Fest returning to Beech Bend Raceway Park.

Organizer Joe Bella said he’s expecting more than 1,000 cars for the car show. “We had to skip last year for obvious reasons. So I think there’s a lot of pent-up excitement and people are eager to get out of the house. And we’re happy to have them out.”

Camaro Fest is one of the nation’s largest late-model Camaro gatherings. “This is, to our knowledge, the only one that we actually put cars on track. So Bowling Green’s great, you’ve got the Beech Bend Raceway Park, we’ve got the Corvette Museum road course... Throughout the weekend, we get folks on-track using the cars the way they were meant to be driven, and nobody else really does that. So, it seems to be a little bit of a niche that we found, and the Camaro is great for this kind of stuff so, I think people enjoy it,” said Bella.

Bella said the Camaro was originally produced in the 1960s as competition to the Ford Mustang. “And since then, there’s been this rivalry between the two, which I think has kept it alive as long as it has. You see car models come and go, but this particular one, it’s a favorite. And they’ve done some really exciting things with it over the years...there’s a love, there’s a passion for the car by the owners,” said Bella.

Camaro Fest is July 8-10 at Beech Bend Park in Bowling Green. Find a full schedule of events here.

