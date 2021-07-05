Crystal Rogers’ mother hopes this year will bring closure to daughter and husband’s case

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - It was six years ago, that a Bardstown mother reported to police that her 35-year-old daughter was missing.

Crystal Rogers car was found abandoned with a flat tire on the Bluegrass Parkway in Bardstown on July 5, 2015. Nobody has reportedly seen or heard from her since, and her body has not been found.

16 months later, Crystal’s father, Tommy Ballard, was shot and killed on family property. No arrests have been made in his case. The FBI took over Crystal’s case nearly a year ago and still no conclusion about what happened to Crystal, a mother of five.

Crystal’s mother, Sherry Ballard, is hopeful 2021 will bring some answers to her daughter and husband’s case.

(Story continues below)

Crystal Rogers, 35, was last seen in early July.

“Every day I wake up feeling is today going to be the day,” Sherry Ballard said.

PREVIOUS STORIES

Ballard carries the weight of her family on her shoulders. She does, because she knows her children and grandchildren still need her.

“I put on a good front, but deep down, I have my moments that I break down and cry,” Ballard said. “In a case like this you have to push you have to keep it out there. You have to not let them forget. I’ve done everything in my power to keep my daughter and husbands name out there.”

Crystal was last seen at her boyfriend Brooks Houck’s family farm. There have been extensive searches for Crystal over the years.

Last August, the FBI came into Nelson County kicking the investigation back into high gear.

“The FBI is getting good results,” Ballard said. “They are getting a lot of extra stuff we didn’t have. Of course they can’t share that with me. But I do believe them when they tell me they have good evidence and I’m very happy about that. I think 100 percent when they crack Crystals case that they will find Tommy’s too.”

“I’m just ready for justice, I’m ready.” Ballard added. “I’m scared. I beg for this day and I think when it gets here I hear things I know in my heart but to hear it out loud is going to know me down a little bit.”

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for the disappearance of Crystal Rogers.

There will be a prayer service for Rogers on July 7 at 7:30 p.m. at St Thomas Parish in Bardstown.

For more information on the case, click or tap here.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.