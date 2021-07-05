Driver on Richardsville Road pronounced dead after running off the road overnight

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to 6301 Richardsville Road in reference to a single-vehicle fatal crash.

Authorities say a vehicle was traveling east on Richardsville Road when it ran off the left side of the road, over-corrected, and then went off the right side of the road where the vehicle came to rest at 6301 Richardsville Road.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by the Warren County Coroner’s Office. Speed and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors in this collision. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Medical Center EMS, the Richardsville Fire Department, and the Warren County Coroner’s Office.

