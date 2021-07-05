Advertisement

Driver on Richardsville Road pronounced dead after running off the road overnight

The Minnesota State Patrol has confirmed Maricella Alvarado De Leon, 54, of Hidalgo, Texas, and...
The Minnesota State Patrol has confirmed Maricella Alvarado De Leon, 54, of Hidalgo, Texas, and Terry Robert Besemer, 51, of New Ulm suffered fatal injuries as a result of an accident near Sleepy Eye, Minn, in Brown County Monday.(AP Images)
By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to 6301 Richardsville Road in reference to a single-vehicle fatal crash.

Authorities say a vehicle was traveling east on Richardsville Road when it ran off the left side of the road, over-corrected, and then went off the right side of the road where the vehicle came to rest at 6301 Richardsville Road.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by the Warren County Coroner’s Office. Speed and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors in this collision. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Medical Center EMS, the Richardsville Fire Department, and the Warren County Coroner’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights, crime tape
Tennessee man flees police, dies in motorcycle crash in Barren County
Kentucky - Tenn. border sees 2.4 magnitude earthquake
Glasgow man dies in Saturday morning crash in Warren County
Three arrested for drug trafficking
Three charged with drug trafficking near Kentucky - Tenn. border
FILE - This Nov. 18, 2011 file photo shows a Tyson Foods product, in Montpelier, Vt.
Tyson Foods recalls more than 8 million pounds of chicken products

Latest News

The Sunflower Field in Autaugaville.
Steenbergen Sunflower Festival features vendors and live music July 10
Author Kristin Tubb will be in Bowling Green hosting events at the library and the Capitol Arts...
Author Kristin Tubb in Bowling Green to host reading and writing events
A quiet Monday with a mix of sun and clouds!
Humidity on the rise entering first week of July!
Good News: Assisted Living Residents Celebrate 4th of July
Good News: Assisted Living Residents Celebrate Fourth of July