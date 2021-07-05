Glasgow woman arrested on burglary charges after a short pursuit

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - On Saturday, the Glasgow Police Department responded to Roseville Road for a burglary complaint.

Police say Jennifer Dicks had arrived at a residence kicking the front door causing damage and fighting with the homeowner.

Dicks ran off and after a short pursuit, she was taken into custody, authorities say.

No injuries were reported.

Jennifer Dicks, 39, of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Burglary 2nd Degree, Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree (On Foot), Criminal Trespass 1st Degree, Resisting Arrest.

