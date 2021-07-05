Hart County Sheriff’s Office arrests man after overnight stabbing

HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - On July 4, the Hart County Sheriff’s office responded to Red Buck Estes Road in regards to a reported stabbing.

When authorities arrived at the scene, two victims with stab wounds were found and flown to the University of Louisville Hospital for medical treatment.

According to authorities, Mitchell Rice, age 58, was found, arrested, and charged with 2 counts of assault 1st degree, and was taken to the Hart County Jail.

The Hart County Sheriff’s office was assisted by Kentucky State Police, the Munfordville Police Department and the Horse Cave Police Department.

