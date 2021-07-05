Heat, humidity to creep back into south-central Kentucky!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a pleasant holiday weekend filled with sunshine and low humidity, we go back into the first full week of July with humidity seeping back into the region along with warmer conditions!

Many gardens are needing water in the area - and you'll likely need to keep adding water to the plants despite rain chances. (WBKO)

High pressure continues to dominate the region, which will continue the streak of dry weather for Monday. Monday will start off with areas of patchy fog along with some hazy smoke from fireworks, which has made the air quality moderate in south-central Kentucky. Speaking of smoke, we also have smoke in the upper-levels of the atmosphere and is the reason for the milky haze in the skies towards the horizon as well as the reddish sunrises and sunsets. Otherwise, conditions are quiet across the region. High temperatures will soar into the upper 80s and low 90s as humidity begins to rise across the Commonwealth. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy as clouds will develop with the aid of daytime heating. Winds will also be light out of the east between 5-10 miles per hour.

Overnight, low temperatures will only fall in the low 70s with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Tuesday will be hot as high temperatures go into the low-to-mid 90s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. High pressure will slide to the east, which will provide southerly winds. These winds will bring in more humidity and also some slight shower and storm chances that are possible in the afternoon. Beyond Tuesday, high temperatures will be near seasonable in the upper 80s and low 90s. Additionally, we will fall into an unsettled weather pattern with widely scattered showers and thunderstorms that will be ‘hit-or-miss:’ so again, not everyone will get wet, but some will see showers and storms. We’re also keeping an eye on Elsa, which is a tropical system that will impact folks in Florida and along the Atlantic coastline. Though this will not bring direct rain to south-central Kentucky, it will bring more moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, which will make conditions more humid and allow scattered showers and storms to possibly develop. This will begin Wednesday and go into Thursday as well. Friday will see more isolated shower and storm chances, otherwise partly cloudy skies can be expected. The weekend will have more showers and storms in the garden variety and be widely scattered. We do not anticipate any severe weather this week, but if anything changes, we will let you know on the WBKO First Alert Weather app as well as on wbko.com and WBKO News!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High 91. Low 71. Winds E at 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Stray showers/storms possible. High 93. Low 70. Winds S at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms possible. High 90. Low 72. Winds S at 9 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 103 (2012)

Record Low Today: 52 (1968, 1922)

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 69

Sunrise: 5:32 a.m.

Sunset: 8:09 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 14 / Small Particulate Matter: 88)

UV Index: Very High (9 - Sunburn time if unprotected: 25 minutes)

Pollen Count: Low (3.3 - Weeds, Grass)

Mold Count: Low (4990 - Mold Spore Count)

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 87

Yesterday’s Low: 62

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.31″ (+0.70″)

Yearly Precip: 29.09″ (+1.88″)

