Plentiful sunshine and warmth to end the holiday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Temperatures will continue flirting with the low 90s for the next few hours before we see a cool down in the evening! We’ll end the holiday celebrations on a good note with partly cloudy skies and warmth later today.

Conditions tomorrow will be hot in the low 90s by the afternoon! (wbko)

A surface high pressure system to our west is bringing us hot and humid conditions for the next several days! If you have any outdoor chores to get done, make sure to do it before tomorrow afternoon because we do see stray showers and thunderstorms possible by then. More widespread showers roll in by Wednesday and Thursday along a frontal boundary but daytime highs will continue to flirt with the upper 80s. Isolated showers and thunderstorms take over to end the work week - with some counties seeing it and some won’t! Hit or miss rain is very commonly seen in the summer season, so just prepare for it by bringing the rain gear when heading out. Widespread scattered showers and storms dominate next weekend but daytime highs will continue to stay warm in the upper 80s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High 93, Low 70, winds S-5

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. High 90, Low 70, winds S-7

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with widespread showers and thunderstorms. High 89, Low 71, winds SW-7

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 91

Today’s Low: 67

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 69

Record High: 103 (2012)

Record Low: 52 (1922)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.31″ (+0.54″)

Yearly Precip: 28.09″ (+1.72″)

Today’s Sunset: 8:09 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:33 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 42 / Small Particulate Matter: 55)

UV Index: Very High (9)

Pollen Count: Low (3.3 - Grass, Weeds)

Mold Count: Low (4990 Mold Spore Count)

