Steenbergen Sunflower Festival features vendors and live music July 10
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The husband and wife duo team behind Steenbergen Farm, Jesse and Molly Steenbergen, are hosting a Sunflower Festival July 10 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
According to their Instagram, there will be 20+ vendors, live bluegrass music, their sunflower field and flower gardens in bloom, a greenhouse, lawn games and other activities.
Vendors include Tin Roof Coffee, The Pie Queen, Potter + Clay, Of Wood and Clay and others.
Tickets are $10 per person on-site. Children 3 and under get in for free.
Steenbergen Farm is located at 4013 Stevenson Mill Road in Russellville.
