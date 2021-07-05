Advertisement

Steenbergen Sunflower Festival features vendors and live music July 10

The Sunflower Field in Autaugaville.
The Sunflower Field in Autaugaville.(WSFA 12 News)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The husband and wife duo team behind Steenbergen Farm, Jesse and Molly Steenbergen, are hosting a Sunflower Festival July 10 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

According to their Instagram, there will be 20+ vendors, live bluegrass music, their sunflower field and flower gardens in bloom, a greenhouse, lawn games and other activities.

Vendors include Tin Roof Coffee, The Pie Queen, Potter + Clay, Of Wood and Clay and others.

Tickets are $10 per person on-site. Children 3 and under get in for free.

Steenbergen Farm is located at 4013 Stevenson Mill Road in Russellville.

