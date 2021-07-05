Advertisement

Arrested within 7 minutes of allegedly robbing a bank

Rachel Lowe
Rachel Lowe(WBKO)
By Gene Birk
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say they received a call of a robbery at PNC Bank on Russellville Road at 9:51 a.m. Monday July 5, 2021. Seven minutes later they arrested 46-year-old Rachel Lowe for the crime.

Officer Rick Bessettte says he was in the area of the bank when the call came in, he got the suspect’s description and arrested Lowe as she walked down Russellville Road. When he asked Lowe why he would be stopping her he says she answered “because I just robbed a bank.” He said Lowe told him she entered the bank and handed the teller a note stating “This is a robbery $50,000 thousand.” She said the teller gave her some money and she left.

Officer Bessette said he found $240 in Lowe’s purse and a notebook that matched the note she had handed the teller. Bank staff told police that at one time during the robbery, Lowe stated she had a gun. Officer Bessette says Lowe told him she was afraid she was going to lose her home, so she wanted that money to avoid becoming homeless.

She was taken to the Warren County Regional Jail charged with First Degree Robbery.

