Area travel agent on summer 2021 travel trends: “Travel is back”

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As Willie Nelson famously sang, “I can’t wait to get on the road again” and it is apparent that many others feel the same. Travel is picking back up after the pandemic summer of 2020. The TSA screened 10 million passengers at airports July 1-5.

Ali Raymer is a travel agent with Picture This Travel. “Travel is, for sure, back. So that is awesome news.”

Raymer said the hot spots this summer include Mexico, the Dominican Republic and the Caribbean, as people seek rest and relaxation and a change of scenery.

She said as demand is on the increase, it’s important to plan early. You can also expect to pay higher prices, as the travel industry attempts to make up for the losses of 2020. “So the sooner that you get something in the books, the better, because of the influx of travel, you just have a ton of people trying to, you know, go to Mexico, go to the Dominican, go to Europe now.”

Raymer said if you want to travel internationally this summer, it’s not too late. “I have clients leaving for France this week. They’re super excited, they’re going to go do a river cruise. And maybe that was something they wouldn’t have been able to do before.” She said as many attractions and sites have reopened, you may still be required to wear a mask in some places. “A lot of the sightseeing in Europe, you’re going to be outdoors, which is really nice and helpful. And you are going to have to follow all the protocols to get over there. You have to follow all the rules as far as testing, or if you need to be vaccinated, which varies country to country.” She suggested traveling with proof of vaccination.

If you’re considering visiting a metropolitan area or major U.S. city, Raymer said you may need to adjust your itinerary. Some places of business you had hoped to visit may have closed or not be operating at full capacity. “This isn’t going to be the New York City pre-COVID, this isn’t going to be the San Francisco pre-COVID...So just give a little bit of grace, adjust those expectations, especially if you are going to a larger city. The tourism is trying to pick back up...and the gears are grinding a little bit.”

To get more information about Picture This Travel, vacation planning and working with a travel agent, go here.

