BGMU: A portion of State Street in will be closed Wednesday and Thursday for waterline installation

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - BGMU Water Crews will have both lanes of State Street closed between E. Main Avenue and E. 6th Avenue for several hours as they install water lines.

Work will begin Wednesday, July 7 and Thursday, July 8 at 7 pm each night and will conclude the following mornings before 8 am.

As always, crews will complete work in the shortest timeframe possible.

Drivers are asked to please find an alternate route.

