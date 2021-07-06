BGWC Humane Society takes in over 300 animals during week of fireworks

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Even though the Fourth of July is over, fireworks can still be heard echoing throughout various communities.

Because of this, the Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society says they continue to take in animals that have run away due to fear of the explosions.

[RELATED: Humane Society recommends you keep an eye on your pets during fireworks season]

Every year, the shelter says this is their busiest week as far as intakes go.

According to the Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society, they have taken in a total of 314 animals including 150 dogs, 157 cats, four guinea pigs and three rabbits. Only 156 of those animals were strays.

Officials say many of those lost animals that they have taken in, ran away because of the fireworks.

The shelter says they usually average two to three emergency calls for an entire week, but are now averaging six to eight every single night. Workers encourage people to keep their dogs inside at all times during the night and play distracting sounds indoors such as turning on the dryer, or turning up the TV.

“We tell people, it is so important to not assume your pet will not run. They’re scared. Normally dogs, especially if they’re familiar with their environment, will stay in that vicinity, but when the fireworks happen, they run and then they stop to maybe come back home and then they happen again. So they run again. And they get very disoriented,” said Lorri Hare, Director of the Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society.

[RELATED: Local expert explains how to keep your pets safe during holiday fireworks]

The Humane Society says they are at maximum capacity right now, so the influx is causing strains. Meanwhile, they are doing everything they can to reunite animals with their owners. Sadly, the outcome is sometimes traumatic.

“Many of our calls have not had good endings. Many of our calls, you know, we’ve gone and the animal is already deceased where it’s been hit by a car. They’re fearful so they’re not paying attention to vehicles. The other thing that we’re seeing is a lot of cats that are getting disoriented and getting hit by cars,” said Hare.

There is an official ‘lost and found’ animal page associate with the Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society and can be viewed by searching ‘Warren County Kentucky Lost and Found Pets’ on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.