Bowling Green Warren County Airport hosting careers in aviation industry program

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you like airplanes and airports and are looking for a career in aviation, the Bowling Green-Warren County Airport will host an hour-long program on Saturday, July 17, from 10:00, am to 11:00 am, and free registration is required by July 15.

Speakers will include Justin Tidwell for Flywell Aviation School, Sgt. Tyler Moore for military aviation, Bob Pitchford for airport careers, and representative Brett Guthrie on the process of attending a military academy.

The event is open to anyone who is interested in exploring aviation careers, and the program is free.

