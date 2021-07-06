Advertisement

Charles Bassey works out with Washington Wizards

WKU Hilltoppers vs. Louisville Cardinals, November 29, 2019 at Bridgestone Arena
WKU Hilltoppers vs. Louisville Cardinals, November 29, 2019 at Bridgestone Arena(Evan Brown/WKU Athletics | Evan Brown/WKU Athletics)
By Brett Alper
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Former WKU basketball star Charles Bassey is making his rounds with teams before the NBA Draft and worked out with the Washington Wizards Tuesday in the nation’s capital.

“You know just going into these workouts is my energy, just being hard at every possession, intensity, the rest is going to take care of itself. They already know what I can do, they know my strengths, they know what I’m working on just to go out to every workout and show what I just mentioned play intense and go hard every time.” Said Bassey on what he brings to each of these workouts.

The Wizards lack a centerpiece in their frontcourt to go with the backcourt of Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal.

The NBA Draft is July 29th and Washington currently owns the 15th pick.

