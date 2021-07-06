Advertisement

COVID vaccine doesn’t get into breast milk, study says

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A small study has found that coronavirus vaccine material does not get into breast milk.

Researchers from the University of California, San Francisco analyzed 13 milk samples from seven mothers.

None of them had any traces of vaccine-related messenger RNA, or mRNA, which is used to build immunity to the virus.

Researchers say this strengthens current recommendations that women shouldn’t decline vaccination or stop breastfeeding over fears of altering their milk.

The study was published in Jama Pediatrics.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota State Patrol has confirmed Maricella Alvarado De Leon, 54, of Hidalgo, Texas, and...
Driver on Richardsville Road pronounced dead after running off the road overnight
Rachel Lowe
Woman arrested within 7 minutes of allegedly robbing a Bowling Green bank
Jennifer Dicks, 39, of Glasgow Ky. arrested on burglary and other charges
Glasgow woman arrested on burglary charges after a short pursuit
McKinney was arrested and charged with Receiving stolen property, evading arrest, and other...
Glasgow Police arrest man after stealing vehicle and evading arrest
Hart County man arrested for stabbing
Hart County Sheriff’s Office arrests man after overnight stabbing

Latest News

Evan Merriman
Man charged in Logan County shooting
Three to 5 inches of rainfall with localized maximum totals of up to 8 inches of rain are...
Tropical Storm Elsa gaining strength, could become hurricane
Pedestrians walk past a sign inviting people to apply for employment at a shop in Boston's...
As employers struggle to fill jobs, teens come to the rescue
On Monday, lightning forced crews to pause the search for victims of the June 24 collapse in...
4 more victims found in rubble of condo collapse; death toll at 32
Thomas Sibick is accused of participating in the assault of Officer Michael Fanone during the...
Capitol riot case: Man shown grabbing badge, radio from beaten DC Metro police officer (no sound)