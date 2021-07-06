Delta variant impacting unvaccinated, Kentucky tracks 23 cases so far

Ky. (WBKO) - The Delta variant of COVID-19 is causing concern in the United States as 25 percent of cases in the nation are attributed to the variant.

While there are a few cases of the variant detected in Kentucky, experts are still urging the public to take precautions, especially for unvaccinated individuals.

“It’s the pandemic for those that are unvaccinated,” said Melinda Joyce, Executive Director of the Research Foundation at the Med Center Health.

That’s what experts are calling this new era of the pandemic-- as Delta variant surges.

“This new Delta variant is a much more involved type of strain of the virus itself,” explains Joyce.

Experts say the Delta variant is more transmissible and can cause more serious symptoms.

“People that are being hospitalized, we’re finding that the vast majority of them-- greater than 95%-- have not been vaccinated,” said Joyce. “So that makes you think that it could be related to the Delta variant.”

Kentucky has reported only 23 cases of this particular variant, and there haven’t been any reported cases in southcentral Kentucky at this time.

“It takes time because those samples have to be sent off to the state lab to be analyzed,” explains Joyce regarding the possibility of some Delta variants going undetected.

Research has found that the Pfizer vaccine is 88 percent effective against the Delta variant, opposed to the 95 percent effectiveness it has against COVID-19.

“That 88% that we see with the Pfizer vaccine is if someone is fully vaccinated, so that means they have to have had both of the two doses,” said Joyce.

Young or old, medical professionals are ultimately encouraging the vaccine as the most effective way to fight COVID and its variants.

“We still have those myths that people think ‘I’m young, I’m healthy, I’m not going to be affected by this.’ And that, too, is also not the case. The Delta variant does not care what age you are,” said Joyce.

Around 46 percent of the US has been vaccinated against COVID, and over 50 percent of Kentuckians have been vaccinated.

While the World Health Organization has recently suggested fully vaccinated people still wear masks; however, Governor Andy Beshear has indicated that Kentucky’s numbers remain low enough to not implement a mask mandate at this time.

