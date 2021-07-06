Dinosaur fans, world-renowned expert “Dino Don” visits Louisville Zoo this Saturday!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Louisville Zoo is excited to announce that acclaimed dinosaur expert and author “Dino” Don Lessem will be at the Zoo on Saturday, July 10.

He will talk about the Louisville Zoo’s Dino Quest exhibit and all things dinosaur!

The public will get a chance to meet Dino Don and ask questions at his two public presentations at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. (EST) on the MetaZoo stage.

These “Meet the Expert” sessions are free with Zoo admission or membership

Dino Quest presented by Great Clips runs through Sept. 19 and invites guests to travel back 65 to 210 million years in time to visit 21 life-sized robotic dinosaurs.

This exhibit is the world’s largest, most lifelike robotic dinosaur exhibit.

Dino Don, Inc. makes the biggest and most accurate dinosaur robots in the world.

Lessem advised Steven Spielberg on the original “Jurassic Park” film and for Universal and Disney theme parks.

He has written 40 books for children including encyclopedias for National Geographic, Random House and Scholastic.

Lessem has also hosted NOVA documentaries and written documentaries for Discovery Channel.

In addition to raising $3 million for dinosaur research, Lessem has excavated and assembled the largest dinosaurs in the world: the 110-foot-long, plant-eating Argentinosaurus and the 45-foot-long, meat-eating Giganotosaurus.

Louisville Zoo hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (EST) through September 19.

To learn more about Dino Quest presented by Great Clips or the dinosaurs featured, visit LouisvilleZoo.org/dino.

