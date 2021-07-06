Advertisement

Glasgow Police arrest man after stealing vehicle and evading arrest

McKinney was arrested and charged with Receiving stolen property, evading arrest, and other...
McKinney was arrested and charged with Receiving stolen property, evading arrest, and other charges(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday, the Glasgow Police department responded to a stolen vehicle complaint near the area of Honeysuckle Lane.

Police found the vehicle in the parking lot of Little Caesar’s and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and crashed into a building owned by Extreme Fitness.

Christopher L. McKinney of Bowling Green was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property, fleeing, or evading police 1st degree, wanton endangerment 1st degree, criminal mischief 1st Degree, Reckless Driving, Operating On Suspended Or Revoked Operators License, and Fleeing Or Evading Police 2nd Degree (On Foot).

