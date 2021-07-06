Advertisement

‘Kill All Your Darlings’ 11th book now out by best-selling area author David Bell

Kill All Your Darlings out now(David Bell)
By Marisa Williams
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesdays feature the release of many books and among releases for July 6 includes one for Bowling Green-based author David Bell.

According to David Bell’s website, he is a professor of English at Western Kentucky University in addition to the author of eleven published books.

His first book was Cemetery Girl originally published in 2011.

Bell’s book Kill All Your Darlings is out now online and with major retailers.

Kill All Your Darlings is about “when a professor’s student disappears and is presumed dead, he passes off her manuscript as his own—only to find out it implicates him in an unsolved murder,” according to Bell’s website.

WBKO News will be talking with Bell Wednesday July 7 on Midday Live.

